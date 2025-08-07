Marshall High School to undergo construction as new school year begins

John Marshall High School will experience construction during the first days of the 2025-2026 school year.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The City of Leon Valley is letting parents, students and educators in the Northside Independent School District know about an updated traffic plan.

John Marshall High School is scheduled to undergo construction, starting on Aug. 11, according to a Facebook post.

Leon Valley outlined a traffic plan for the start of the school year following a meeting with Northside ISD police and Marshall High School administrators.

The bus lane on campus is going to be closed to traffic until further notice, the city said.

Buses can enter and exit the campus from Huebner Road to drop off or pick up students.

Personal vehicles and all other traffic must use Eckhart Road when entering and exiting the campus.

Heavier traffic is expected between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., especially when school is dismissed.

As these changes in traffic patterns affect nearby neighborhoods, such as Monte Robles, the city said that families should plan for extra travel time when picking up or dropping off students.

Leon Valley also provided some safety reminders as families approach the first day of school:

Planning for alternate routes is encouraged to make traveling smoother

Watch for students walking near crosswalks and sidewalks

Never pass a school bus when red lights are flashing or when the stop sign is extended

Stay focused and avoid distractions while driving near the school or through nearby neighborhoods

Authorities will be active in school zones. Make sure to observe the posted speed limits

Marshall High School administrators have created a video to help the community understand the change in traffic. You can watch it here.

