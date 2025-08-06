Thousands of NISD employees preparing for new school year

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Northside Independent School District employees are getting ready for a new school year.

More than 12,000 employees across the district are meeting this week for multiple convocations.

School leaders are welcoming over 300 new teachers and discussing education goals for the year, including how they’ll handle policies like a new state law banning cellphones in the classrooms.

The events are also aimed at energizing teachers, including Cody Eoff, a theatre arts teacher at Warren High School, who is returning to the classroom for his 28th year.

“It’s just a passion that I’ve had and something that I just enjoy, coming back, meeting new students, finding new hidden talent,” Eoff said. “You know, seeing what’s out there and kind of hoping that that will grow and build in my class.”

NISD students will return to class on Monday, Aug. 11.

Read also: