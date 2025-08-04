Texas tax-free weekend returns Aug. 8-10 to help you save money on back-to-school items

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of school will be here before you know it, and you’ll likely want to get the most bang for your buck when shopping for back-to-school materials. Those looking to save can take advantage of this year’s tax-free holiday weekend starting Friday.

From Aug. 8 through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 10, parents can enjoy saving on taxes on purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

How to get a tax exemption

Items that qualify for the tax-free weekend can be purchased from a Texas store or an online seller doing business in Texas, as long as the purchase and payment are completed during the tax-free period, even if the item is delivered after the holiday.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said most footwear and clothing items sold for less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption during the holiday. The number of qualifying items a person can buy is not limited, according to the office.

Shipping costs

Shipping and handling costs are included in the sales price, so if a pair of shoes costs $98 and shipping is $10, you would need to pay taxes since the total cost would be $108. However, if there are multiple items and there is a flat rate delivery charge per package, regardless of the number of items purchased, the total charge can be attributed to any one of the items in the package, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Qualifying and ineligible items

The exemption only applies to items bought during the tax-free holiday.

You can find a full list of qualifying clothing and footwear and school supplies on the Texas Comptroller’s website.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said these items are ineligible :

items sold for $100 or more

clothing subscription boxes

specially designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

computers

software

textbooks

certain baggage items do not qualify for the exemption, including: framed backpacks luggage briefcases athletic, duffle or gym bags computer bags purses

unspecified school supplies do not qualify Only specific school supplies sold for less than $100 qualify for the exemption, and an exemption certificate is not required.



Refunds

If you are charged sales tax on a qualifying item during the tax-free weekend, you can request a refund from the seller or file a refund claim directly with the Texas Comptroller’s office.