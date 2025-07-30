Faith-based barber gives free haircuts to people in need just in time for back-to-school season

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio veteran and father of four is using his passion for barbering to help those in need just in time for the back-to-school season.

His faith in God drives Brandon Lozano after experiencing hard times in life.

“I tried suicide twice,” he said. “One of those times, I actually went through with it, but the person next to me was Jesus, and that is when I realized in that moment that that was not what he wanted me to do with my life.”

Lozano was in the Marines before transferring to the Army, where he took up cutting hair.

“I met someone who also was having a hard life, but he was telling me that I should take up barbering,” he said. “It is like an art. Like tattooing.”

He soon joined the Top of the Line Barber School family, where he met other talented people.

As he perfects his skills to one day have his own business, where he hopes to go out on the streets to cut the hair of people who are experiencing homelessness, he realizes his skills could be put to work now.

“There are so many people struggling, and I want to see what we could do to help,” he said. “So we want to offer free haircuts to people who were impacted by the floods in Kerr County. We also want to help anyone who are struggling and may be homeless. I just want to go out and meet people.”

He said his heart is driving the need to help parents who want to give their children a nice haircut but cannot afford it.

“As a father and person of faith, this is my goal,” Lozano said. “To be a better person and take care of people and provide a service ... that is a blessing.”

Lozano, being a selfless person, was able to convince his barbering family to be on board easily.

“I asked them and they were all about it,” he said. “We also come from hard walks of life, and all are here to help the community in some way or another.”

Lozano hopes to recruit more volunteers to provide free barber services to the community.

At last check, he said he was able to get the show next door to Top of the Line Barber School to join the cause, and he hopes to have food trucks come out to the kick-off event.

That event is scheduled for August 5.

For more information on how you can get help or about the event, call the school at (210) 646-0567. They are also located at 5806 Walzem Road.