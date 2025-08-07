San Antonio charter school announces closure 5 days before start date

SAN ANTONIO – Many families are scrambling to find solutions after a charter school shut down just five days before the first day of the school year.

Bexar County Academy announced Wednesday it would not reopen for the 2025–2026 academic year. Classes were supposed to begin Monday.

The decision caught parents like Regina Vogelsberg off guard, who has been preparing for her daughter to return to school.

“I just want my daughter to get the education she needs,” Vogelsberg said. “This last-minute thing is just putting one hell of a frustration on me.”

The letter stated that the school’s Board of Directors voted to voluntarily surrender the school’s charter to the Texas Education Agency.

However, it also revealed the closure was made official on July 31 — a full week before families were notified.

“Why didn’t they tell us ahead of time?” Vogelsberg asked. “Especially not finding out until after August.”

Adding to the confusion, the school’s principal told KSAT there was no clear information on the schools future on Tuesday, days after the board finalized its decision.

“I have no answers,” the principal said Tuesday. “I don’t know what’s going to happen — and that’s the god honest truth.”

According to the Texas Education Agency, charter holder Academy of America held a board meeting on July 24 and voted to close Bexar County Academy the following week.

It remains unclear why notice wasn’t given to families earlier, particularly before the summer break, when many parents begin planning for the upcoming school year.

“(The Superintendent) should have said to everybody before summer started that there might be a possibility the school could close,” Vogelsberg said. “I would’ve actually had enough time to look around and explore other schools.”

The closure is especially concerning for Vogelsberg, whose daughter has learning disabilities and had been making progress at the school.

“She has learning disabilities, but with that school, they have helped her in so many ways that I don’t think any other school probably would,” she said.

What Parents Should Know

According to the letter from Bexar County Academy, parents who need access to their child’s school records can call (210) 432-8600.

The Texas Education Agency encourages families seeking alternative schools to visit its website.