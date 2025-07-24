Here’s where to get supplies, resources in San Antonio for back-to-school season

Generic photo of "Back to School" written on a notebook.

SAN ANTONIO – If your child is getting ready to head back to school, it might be time to gather new supplies and resources.

Several places, including school districts and organizations, are offering school supplies as the back-to-school season draws closer.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a list of where you can find free resources in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio Healthcare Hospital

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, this hospital, located at 8550 Huebner Road, will host a community event for students.

There will be free school supplies, wellness screenings, games, prizes and food.

The Texas Department of Transportation will also be at the event for car seat check-ups. You can register for the check-ups here.

Boerne ISD

The school district is hosting a Back-to-School Resource Rally from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Boerne ISD Central Office and Academy.

The district’s website said that on July 26, students can receive vision screenings, registration assistance, immunizations and sign up for school supplies in the 230 block of Lohmann Street.

After-school programs, family resources, transportation information, lunch applications and a job fair will also be available.

Hill Country Samaritans

Hill Country Samaritans will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 26, for students affected by severe flash flooding in Bandera County.

According to its website, the event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lakehills Community Center, located at 11225 Texas Park Road 37.

All public, private and homeschool students from Pre-K to Grade 12 can receive free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts and health services.

The website said there will also be crafts, music, food and games.

As a note, students must be present to receive any goods or services.

IDEA Public Schools

IDEA will have free backpack giveaways ahead of the back-to-school season.

According to a press release, the first 500 school-aged children to attend each event will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. While there is no limit to the number of children in a family who can receive a backpack, a guardian must be present with the children.

There will be one giveaway at IDEA Eastside on Saturday, July 26, from noon to 2 p.m. and another at IDEA Ewing Halsell on Saturday, August 2, from noon to 2 p.m.

The release stated that local businesses will be present to offer various services, and families can apply or complete registration for their children to attend an IDEA school.

You can learn more on their website.

Visible Mane Studio

Visible Mane Studio (VMS) is offering complimentary haircuts to students aged 4 to 18.

VMS is located in the 8400 block of State Highway 151 and will offer the deal on Aug. 5 for children from Pre-K to Grade 12, according to an email sent to KSAT.

You can find more information on their social media.

Center for Refugee Services

The center will host its Annual School Backpack Distribution from July 27 at 5 p.m. to Aug. 1 at 4 p.m.

According to its Facebook post, the backpacks will be filled with school supplies and distributed at the 8600 block of Wurzbach Road.

The event is open to students from Pre-K through Grade 12.

Chick-fil-A

There will be a backpack giveaway at the Chick-fil-A in the 2200 block of Southeast Loop 410 on July 30, starting at 2 p.m.

Children ages 12 and under can receive a free backpack full of school supplies when you order $10 or more, according to a Facebook post.

The student must be present and request a backpack at the drive-thru or mobile-thru lanes to receive one.

Westside YMCA

The YMCA, located at 2900 Ruiz Street, is hosting its third Annual Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon

According to a Facebook post, the first 250 students can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies, and the first 50 will get LED drawing and writing tablets.

There will also be H-E-B gift card raffles every 15 minutes, space-themed goodie bags, free cinnamon rolls and coupons from Whataburger (no purchase necessary), games, music and more.

Giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monte Viejo Park

On Aug. 2, Monte Viejo Park will host a Back-to-School Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4000 block of Emory Oak Drive.

There will be a free backpack giveaway for the first 100 children who claim a wristband at the Monte Viejo Event Services booth at noon. While the actual giveaway is at noon, the wristband will need to be collected starting at 11 a.m.

According to the event website, vendors will be on site offering clothing, accessories, resources, and snacks, as well as food trucks.

You can register for the event here, although please note that this does not guarantee any items.

Empower House

There will be a Back-to-School Fair at Lockwood Park, hosted by Empower House.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 2, students can receive free school supplies, music, and community resources. Food will be available for purchase.

You can learn more on their website.

North East Independent School District (NEISD)

The school district is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Littleton Gym in the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to a Facebook post, while supplies last, NEISD families can receive free haircuts, school supplies, immunizations and shoes.

There will also be a SA Food Bank Distribution in the West Side parking lot from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., along with helpful resources for parents, including assistance with Skyward Family Access and the NECPTA Clothes Closet.

The district has more family resources on its website.

BiblioTech EDU

Bexar County’s first all-digital public library is hosting a Back to School Jam on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BiblioTech EDU on 626 North Flores Street.

The library is teaming up with Commissioner Justin Rodriguez and will feature community resources, a free immunization clinic and tech giveaways to support the back-to-school season.

According to its social media, families can also enjoy video games, food trucks, custom tote-bag decorating, and more.

Also, the first 300 guests can receive a complimentary snow cone.

Fiesta Youth

On Aug. 2, there will be a Back-to-School Bash at Woodlawn Lake Gymnasium.

According to a Facebook post, school supplies, live entertainment, games and resources will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 219 Alexander Avenue.

The organization is also seeking in-kind and cash donations before the event.

UT Health

The school is hosting a free health fair for the community in preparation for the back-to-school season.

On Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Back to School Health and Wellness Fair will be held at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church.

The website stated that school supplies, resources, kids’ activities, and a Q&A with a child psychologist would be available.

If you have questions, you can contact Ariel Gomez at Gomeza6@uthscsa.edu.

Housing Authority of Bexar County

The organization will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.

The Back to School Supply Drive is a drive-thru event on 1954 East Houston Street, where pre-registration is not required.

The Facebook event stated that families must remain in their vehicles, and children must be present to receive a backpack on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, you can contact HABCMarketing@gmail.com.

There is still time to make a donation to the cause. You can head to our story on KSAT Community to learn more.

This story will be updated as more events are announced.