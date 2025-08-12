Floresville ISD sees students return to class ahead of hybrid switch to four-day weeks

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Four thousand students are getting ready to head back to the classroom in the Floresville Independent School District for the 2025-2026 school year.

Early this morning, athletic teams like cross country and football have already been practicing and getting ready for a successful season.

This year, the district voted to start a hybrid schedule with 4 day school weeks.

Schools will have classes five days a week until Oct. 10, when teachers will switch to four-day weeks until winter break.

After that, classes will be in session five days a week starting in January until Spring Break, when they will return to four-day weeks

