Floresville ISD officials unanimously approve 4-day school week calendar

FLORESVILLE, Texas – The Floresville Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday in favor of implementing a hybrid four-day school week for the 2025-2026 school year.

The hybrid calendar includes five-day weeks from the start of the school year until Oct. 10, when the four-day weeks begin through remainder of the year.

During the 18 non-holiday Fridays that school is off, childcare for pre-K through fifth grade students will be provided, according to the district.

The adjusted calendar is intended to improve teacher retention and maintain strong student attendance, according to an FAQ on the district website.

Switching to a four-day school week is a growing trend among Texas school districts, including nearby Bandera ISD and La Vernia ISD, who also made the jump in recent years.

On Dec. 9, 2024, a survey was sent out to the Floresville community for opinions on the proposal. Overall results revealed that 68% of people were in support of the calendar change.

The full survey results and more information can be found on the Floresville ISD website.

