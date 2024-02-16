61º
Local News

Bandera ISD to go to four-day school week starting in 2024-2025 school year

District’s board of trustees approved change earlier this week

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonio-area school district is going to a four-day school week.

The Bandera Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the change in the district’s 2024-2025 calendar earlier this week.

Students and teachers will have Fridays off, with the exception of some teacher workdays. The school days now will begin 10 minutes earlier in the mornings and end 25 minutes later than during previous five day work weeks.

Bandera ISD is one of several Texas school districts making the change.

The La Vernia Independent School District switched to a four-day workweek this school year.

