San Antonio ISD welcomes Lanier High School students into renovated space

SAN ANTONIO – It has been a busy summer for construction crews working on the Lanier High School campus.
Students will see how nearly $30 million in renovations were put to use to upgrade the school campus.
It was part of the voter-approved 2020 bond; some of the work included upgrades to the HVAC system.
- Library renovation
- Auditorium renovation
- Alumni Center renovation
- Concession stand and restroom renovations
On Wednesday, the San Antonio Independent School District, the oldest school district in the city, will welcome back roughly 44,000 students for the 2025-2026 school year.
The district has over 90 campuses.
