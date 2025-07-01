What is happening with San Antonio ISD’s 13 closed campuses?

San Antonio – The San Antonio Independent School District will reveal plans this fall for repurposing 13 school buildings that have been closed for years, as the community eagerly awaits progress on the empty structures.

Many of the school buildings, including Douglas Elementary, have remained vacant since their closures. Neighbors say the empty buildings are a disappointment.

“It’s detrimental to the city,” Angelica Gomez Mallorca said. “Other cities are repurposing old schools into apartment complexes or other uses. These buildings are still good; they just need some care.”

Teresa Garces expressed concern about the future of the buildings.

“It’s our board, and I figure it’ll be four or five years before people start living inside them or vandalizing them,” Garces said.

Gaces hopes to see them being put to good use soon.

“We need community classes in parenting, cooking and shopping,” she said.

Below is the full statement sent to KSAT when we requested an update.