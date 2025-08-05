Bexar County Academy Charter School’s uncertain future leaves parents and students in the dark

SAN ANTONIO – With only days left before the new school year begins, parents of students at Bexar County Academy Charter School said they are scrambling for answers after hearing the school might not reopen as scheduled.

Several parents said they only recently learned that the charter school on the Northwest Side might be shutting down. A banner outside the campus reads, “enrolling now.”

Classes were set to begin on Monday, Aug. 11.

Regina Vogelsberg — who re-enrolled her daughter at the end of the last academic year — said she became concerned when no back-to-school events were scheduled.

“School is about to start. If it is supposed to stay open, it’s going to start on Aug. 11,” Vogelsberg said. “I feel like a week, how much can I get done in a week?”

Vogelsberg said she had to call Bexar County Academy Charter School herself to find out what was going on.

“That’s another thing that frustrates me,” Vogelsberg said. “If a school is going to shut down, at least let us know two months in advance so parents can prepare for all of this.”

The school’s principal acknowledged that a final decision was not communicated to families.

“Seven days before school is supposed to start, we’re still in limbo?” KSAT asked.

“Basically,” Bexar County Academy Charter School principal Celinda Camacho said. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m opening up on Monday. My staff came back today, and that’s where we’re at.”

The principal declined to comment further, referring additional questions to the charter school’s superintendent, who is based in Dallas.

“I have no answers,” Camacho said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s the God honest truth.”

It remains unclear why Bexar County Academy Charter School might close or how long campus officials have been aware of the possibility.

KSAT has reached out to the superintendent, but has not yet heard back.

Bexar County Academy Charter School serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. In 2024, 153 students were enrolled at the campus, according to the Texas Education Agency.

