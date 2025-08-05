‘I did black out’: Months after student attack, former Judson ISD teacher seeks better protections

SAN ANTONIO – A former Judson Independent School District special education teacher is still recovering after he said a student attacked him in a classroom.

Christopher Johnson said he has endured months of pain and medical visits.

Some days, his Doberman, named Bosco, is the only thing that keeps Johnson going.

Just as Bosco depends on Johnson for care and support, so did the students he worked with at Judson Middle School.

Johnson expressed his passion for working with students with special needs.

“Those kids always have a different outlook on life,” he said. “Like it’s beautiful.”

In December 2024, Johnson said one of those students had a bad day. He said he was directed to wake the student, who then got aggressive.

“I went to go grab him and turn him around, and as I turned him around, he swung at me, and as he swang, I dodged and hit my head on the brick wall,” Johnson recalled. “I did black out, but my adrenaline was still pumping during that time.”

For nearly a year, KSAT Investigates has been reporting on the number of Bexar County educators injured by students.

Johnson said doctors diagnosed him with a cognitive delay after the injury. Despite the months of recovery, Johnson said he doesn’t blame the student.

The special education teacher said he’s had issues with workers’ compensation after the injury.

“It’s just been an up and down roller coaster for working with the district or trying to work with the district on trying to ensure that my health and safety was first,” Johnson said.

He admitted his teaching certification has expired, which is why Judson ISD terminated his contract during a May 2025 board meeting.

“Do you think you got enough training to keep you safe?” KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra asked.

“As far as the training for restraining a kid, that was pretty much it,” Johnson explained.

Judson ISD declined to do an on-camera interview with KSAT.

In an emailed statement, district spokeswoman Nicole Taguinod said the district provides the following to help de-escalate a student who may become aggressive:

Crisis Prevention Institute training

Professional development in de-escalation and behavior management

A classroom aide, depending on a student’s needs

Taguinod said the district also offers no-cost counseling sessions through the district’s employee assistance program.

Johnson believes educators need more help.

“I feel like it’s going to keep happening, especially with nothing in place to kind of protect the teachers,” he said.

Despite the challenges he’s experienced over the last few months, Johnson wants to return to Judson ISD to teach.

“It’s mostly for the kids. It’s not for the district, in my opinion,” Johnson said. “It’s strictly the kids, because I enjoy making a difference with those kids.”

Over the next year, KSAT Investigates is committing to telling stories about teacher safety and its impact on students.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, reach out at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her year-long project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.