Cortez Library one of many SAPL branches to cool off during August heat

SAN ANTONIO – Kathy Rosales is a mom and teacher. She grew up at the Cortez Library and now continues that tradition with her kids.

“When I was younger, we used to walk across to this library and have a reading, like listen to a story and things like that. And I’ve actually told them about my experiences as a child, and you know, the love for reading is built early on,” she said.

Her youngest daughter and grandkids enjoy spending time together, whether it’s playing games on the library computers or finding a quiet spot to read.

Linda Childs, a librarian at the Cortez branch, said it has been a busy summer so far and invites others to bring the kids as school gets underway.

“All the branches are open seven days a week, and there is usually something going on,” she said.

The library also offers free online tutoring. Just ask your local librarian for help