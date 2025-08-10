Spurs cross over 11,500 students served over 4 years by annual ‘Back-to-School Bash’ event

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of San Antonio families received free school supplies and essential services Sunday at the Frost Bank Center for the San Antonio Spurs’ fourth annual Back-to-School Bash.

Students filled the arena to collect backpacks, folders, paper and pencils while accessing vital community resources including eye examinations, dental screenings and vaccinations.

The three-hour event also featured special appearances by Spurs players who interacted with attending children.

“This is our fourth annual bash and it’s just grown every year,” said Alex Cardenas, community investments programs associate manager. “We’re very grateful to have this event on a weekend this year. Get more of the folks out here, get them ready right before they go back to school.”

Since launching the initiative four years ago, the Spurs organization has served more than 11,500 community members through the annual bash.

“San Antonio is a city rich with people and organizations who care deeply about our students, families, and educators,” said Patricia Mejia, chief impact officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Back to School Bash is a reflection of what’s possible when a community comes together to lift each other up.”

