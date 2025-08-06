100 children in need run into new school year with a free pair of shoes

SAN ANTONIO – One hundred children in need are running into the new school year with a brand new pair of shoes thanks to the Salvation Army’s latest back-to-school distribution.

For nearly a decade, the organization, with the help of Grace First Baptist Church, has made sure children from its Emergency Family Shelter are back to school with confidence and with one less thing to worry about.

The Harve E. Najim Charitable Foundation stepped in this year and was able to provide more resources for even more kids to have a new pair of shoes from the Red Shield Youth Center.

“I want them to know that they are loved and that they are cared for and that they do matter,” said Jeremiah Romack, the Area Commander. “It doesn’t matter what situation or circumstances you are in, we are here for you. We support you and we love you. We want to give you that hope, and there is just something that a new pair of shoes can do. Put a brighter smile on a kid’s face.”

Romack said this event, which took place at a Southwest Side Shoe Carnival, served as an “appetizer” to a larger event they plan to put on in September.

“We will work with school districts to get kids from all over our area a new pair of shoes, and we are talking about at least 2,000 kids in the city,” he said. “The kids are our future, and anything we can do to improve that future, that is what we want to do.”

For more information or to make a donation to the organization so they can continue to serve those in need in our community, visit their website.