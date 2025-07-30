Reese’s & Oreo fans rejoice! The rival companies are teaming up at last

Oreo and Reese’s are collaborating to create two additions to their respective offerings.

SAN ANTONIO – Peanut butter cups and cookie fans: together at last.

Oreo and Reese’s are collaborating to create two additions to their respective offerings coming in September.

In a news release from The Hershey Company, which owns Reese’s, the famed peanut butter cup is set to introduce the Reese’s Oreo Cup. The release also announced the creation of the Oreo Reese’s Cookie.

According to CNN, earnings numbers indicate the move from the rival companies’ collaboration is a way to grab customers’ attention.

“When we heard the incredible demand for a REESE’s and OREO® mashup, we knew we had to make magic happen," Hershey Vice President of U.S. Confection Marketing Dan Mohnshine said in a statement, in part. “This isn’t just another product launch — it’s two legendary brands coming together to create something absolutely unprecedented that’ll blow minds and taste buds everywhere.”

The Reese’s Oreo Cup will come in standard, king and miniature sizes. Presale is set to begin on Aug. 18 through Hershey’s website. The Reese’s Oreo Cup will hit shelves in September.

Oreo will be re-releasing a version of its Oreo Reese’s Cookie, which dropped for a limited time in 2014.

The cookie will have two Oreo cookies filled with Reese’s peanut butter and Oreo cookie crumbs.

“As a 110+ year-old brand, we’re constantly looking for ways to disrupt the snacking market,” Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo U.S. at Mondelēz, said in a statement, in part. “What better way to show our fans we listen to their evolving snacking needs than to partner with the REESE’s brand to deliver the collab of their dreams."

While the Oreo Reese’s cookies will also roll out in September for a limited time, they will return permanently in January 2026.

A presale for the cookie will also begin on Aug. 18 on Oreo’s website.