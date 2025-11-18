50-foot-tall H-E-B Christmas tree arrives at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO – The H-E-B Christmas Tree arrived at its new home at Travis Park this morning.

The tree, a 50-foot-tall Grand Fir, is an annual holiday gift from the local grocer to San Antonio.

It will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights and dozens of handmade ornaments over the coming days, an H-E-B news release said.

H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to transport and decorate the tree.

The tree was sourced from the foothills of the Cascade Mountain Range in the western United States.

The 41st annual H-E-B tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 28, at Travis Park.

The free event will begin at 4 p.m. with live music, holiday crafts and giveaways. The tree will be lit at 6:20 p.m.

H-E-B said it would coordinate free VIA Metropolitan Transit bus rides to the event.

Read more from KSAT: