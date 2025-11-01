Applications now open to receive gifts from SAPD’s Blue Santa program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s long-running Blue Santa charity program has opened its applications for families this winter.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 8, San Antonio families can apply to receive gifts from a Blue Santa.

Applicants must fill out a form, present a CPS or water bill, and provide a copy of each child’s birth certificate at one of the following SAPD substations:

Central Office - 515 South Frio St.

North Office - 13030 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

East Office - 3635 East Houston St.

Prue Office - 5020 Prue Rd.

South Office - 711 West Mayfield Blvd.

West Office - 7000 Culebra Rd.

New, unwrapped toy donations can also be dropped off at the substations. Click here for more information on donations.

According to the Blue Santa website, gifts are only given to children ages 12 and under.

The Blue Santa program began in 1976 and continues to serve nearly 8,000 families each year.

