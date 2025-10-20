Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is chock-full of events and activities at the Rock at La Cantera this year, including a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and a New Year’s Eve bash, among many other things to do.

The “Holidays at The Rock” weeks-long celebration runs from Saturday, Nov. 22, to Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Recommended Videos

Here is a schedule of what The Rock at La Cantera has coming up for its holiday fun:

Official Tree Lighting - This tip-off event will take place at Frost Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6:55 p.m. “We’ll light the massive Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments and lights, to ring in the holiday season and attendees are invited to stay to enjoy the Dueling Pianos show, tipping off at 7 p.m.,” a news release said.

Toy Drive with Blue Santa – The toy drive will take place from 3-4 p.m. on Dec. 6. Fans can take a photo with Blue Santa at Frost Plaza when they drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the drive.

Ice-skating rink - If you’re ready to hit the ice, you can enjoy the rink at The Rock at La Cantera on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The ice-skating rink will be open every day the weeks of Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Skates will be available for rental, or you can bring your own. Once open, you will be able to sign up to reserve your spot on the ice If you’re ready to hit the ice, you can enjoy the rink at The Rock at La Cantera on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The ice-skating rink will be open every day the weeks of Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Skates will be available for rental, or you can bring your own. Once open, you will be able to sign up to reserve your spot on the ice here

Holiday movie nights - “From Monday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 26, catch a special lineup of family-friendly films centering the season of gratitude, starting at 7 p.m.,” the news release said. The Rock at La Cantera will host “Friday Flix,” presented by SWBC, which includes a double feature of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. It will also include costumes, sing-alongs, ice-skating and other winter fun family activities. “Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 will be four back-to-back nights of fan favorite movies, beginning at 7 p.m., selected by The Rock’s social media followers,” the release said. You can keep up with the selection polls on “From Monday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 26, catch a special lineup of family-friendly films centering the season of gratitude, starting at 7 p.m.,” the news release said. The Rock at La Cantera will host “Friday Flix,” presented by SWBC, which includes a double feature of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. It will also include costumes, sing-alongs, ice-skating and other winter fun family activities. “Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 will be four back-to-back nights of fan favorite movies, beginning at 7 p.m., selected by The Rock’s social media followers,” the release said. You can keep up with the selection polls on Instagram

Holiday movie viewings (Credit: The Rock at La Cantera)

Holiday markets - Frost Plaza will have a holiday market from 6-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday throughout December, featuring local vendors offering creative gift ideas and holiday treats.

Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Party - Ring in the New Year at the Rock from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting Dec. 31. The celebration will have music from Rhythm and Beats, as well as a fireworks show following the ball drop. Tickets for this event will go on sale on Oct. 27 Ring in the New Year at the Rock from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting Dec. 31. The celebration will have music from Rhythm and Beats, as well as a fireworks show following the ball drop. Tickets for this event will go on sale on Oct. 27 here , with VIP options available.