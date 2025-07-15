Ford Holiday River Parade announces theme, grand marshal for 44th annual celebration

Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to spot Buddy the Elf on the River Walk!

On Tuesday, the Ford Holiday River Parade announced this year’s grand marshal and theme.

Recommended Videos

The 44th annual downtown parade will be held on Nov. 28 with “Merry Movie Magic” as this year’s theme.

Buddy the Elf, from the film “Elf,” will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

The parade will feature over 30 floats and over 100,000 holiday lights along the river path. Floats will be dedicated to the holiday season’s most iconic films, according to the parade’s website.

The river lighting ceremony will kick off events at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Tobin Center. A live broadcast will be held at 7:05 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre.

A free viewing area located between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, the website said.

Reserved seats can be purchased here.

Read also: