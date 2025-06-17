SeaWorld San Antonio brings back early rise hours on select days this summer

SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back its “early rise park hours” this summer.

Starting on Saturday and continuing on select Saturdays, the park will open at 8 a.m., two and a half hours earlier than usual.

In a news release, the park said this is a way to beat the Texas heat.

"Visitors can enjoy the cooler morning temperatures while sipping coffee, grabbing breakfast, riding thrilling coasters, and exploring animal exhibits—all before the midday sun sets in," the release states.

Early rise also offers access to Rescue Jr., the new kids’ play area that includes interactive water zones and a roller coaster.

Guests can park as early as 7:15 a.m.. A full list of park hours can be found on SeaWorld San Antonio’s website.