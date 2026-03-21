Argument breaks out at Bexar County DA candidate forum

SAN ANTONIO – Outgoing Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales confronted DA candidate Luz Elena Chapa during a meeting of the Northwest Democrats on Saturday morning, videos obtained by KSAT show.

Gonzales is seen in the video endorsing Chapa’s opponent, saying that the position requires experience.

According to an online meeting agenda, attendees heard from runoff candidates in various races on the Bexar County Democratic ticket.

Chapa is running for District Attorney against Jane Davis after previously serving as the judge for the Fourth Court of Appeals. Gonzales announced last June he would not seek reelection.

The winner of the runoff will face Ashley Foster, who secured the Republican nomination, and any independents who recieve enough signatures to make the ballot.

Gonzales said the reason he attended the meeting was to defend his office.

“It offends me when you attack our people for working hard,” Gonzales said to Chapa, before endorsing Davis.

In another video, a woman attending the fourm then said that the organization gives everyone an opportunity to speak and does not endorse candidates.

“This is the first time that this has happened," the woman said.

Judge Frank Castro was at the event and sent the following statement to KSAT:

“I saw video of a Democrat candidate forum held today & I was disturbed how District Attorney Joe Gonzalez treated former Justice Luz Elena Chapa, & as a father of two daughters I was even more offended how he treated a woman - I don’t know candidates Ms. Davis or Ms. Chapa well but as a sitting Criminal District Judge I felt I had to speak up.” Judge Frank Castro

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