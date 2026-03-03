Skip to main content
Vote 2026

Election results: Bexar County District Attorney’s race in March 2026 primary

Gonzales announced he would not seek reelection in June 2025

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Candidates for the Bexar County district attorney. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, TexasWatch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Bexar Co. District Attorney (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

James "Jim" Bethke

James "Jim" Bethke(D)

00%
Meredith M. Chacon

Meredith M. Chacon(D)

00%
Luz Elena Chapa

Luz Elena Chapa(D)

00%
Jane Davis

Jane Davis(D)

00%
Veronica I. Legarreta

Veronica I. Legarreta(D)

00%
Shannon Locke

Shannon Locke(D)

00%
Meli Carrion Powers

Meli Carrion Powers(D)

00%
Oscar Salinas

Oscar Salinas(D)

00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

BACKGROUND

Bexar County won’t officially decide on its new district attorney until November, but voters must take their first steps toward selecting the next top prosecutor in March.

Last June, current Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced he would not seek reelection in 2026. On the ballot are eight Democratic candidates who are interested in replacing Gonzales, a fellow Democrat.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the November election and face Ashley Foster and Jason Wolff.

Foster is the lone Republican in the race. Wolff, the nephew of former San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, is running as an Independent.

James “Jim” Bethke is currently the executive director of the county’s managed assigned counsel. Meli Carrión Powers, a prosecutor with more than two decades of experience, currently serves as Family Violence Division Chief at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Meredith Chacon has more than 22 years of courtroom experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Luz Elena Chapa, a former Fourth Court of Appeals judge, announced her candidacy last November.

Jane Davis, who is currently the chief of the juvenile sections at the DA’s office, sports nearly three decades as a prosecutor going into the race. Veronica Legarreta, who announced her candidacy in October, has worked as a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.

Longtime criminal defense attorney Shannon Locke threw his hat into the race last November. Oscar Salinas brings more than 10 years of experience as a prosecutor to the Bexar County DA race.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

