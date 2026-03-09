Bexar County DA’s Office employee found shot to death, medical examiner’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County District Attorney’s Office employee was found shot to death Sunday night, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office identified the deceased as Jennifer Rodriguez, 37.

Recommended Videos

She was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., online records show. Authorities said Rodriguez’s death was ruled a homicide.

At this time, information on a potential suspect is not known.

Sources told KSAT 12 News that Rodriguez was an employee in the DA office’s misdemeanor filing center.

In an internal note obtained by KSAT, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales confirmed her employment with the DA’s office.

“During her three years with us, Jennifer made a lasting impact through her hard work, kindness, and positive attitude,” Gonzales wrote in the internal note. “Her dedication and passion for her work were evident every day, and she truly enjoyed being a part of our team. Words cannot fully express the sadness we are all feeling at her passing.”

The district attorney’s office sent out its own statement on Monday afternoon.

“While we are heartbroken by this tragic loss to not only our office but the community, we find comfort in knowing her (Rodriguez’s) memory will live on through the countless ways she made a difference,” the statement read.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday for additional information on the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent courts coverage on KSAT: