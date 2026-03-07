Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio man convicted of murder receives 70-year prison sentence

Carl Mott, 62, was convicted by a jury in January

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge sentenced a San Antonio man to spend the next several decades in prison.

Judge Ron Rangel, who presides over Bexar County’s 379th Criminal District Court, sentenced Carl Mott, 62, to 70 years in prison on Friday.

Five weeks ago, jurors convicted Mott of murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection with a Dec. 14, 2024, stabbing in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410.

At the time, San Antonio police said Mott stabbed Michael Bowman with a knife at a bus stop. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Mott and Bowman’s wife were engaged in a long-term extramarital affair.

Bowman, who was stabbed in his upper left shoulder, later died of the injury. He was 52. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deadly stabbing as a homicide.

Approximately 11 hours after the stabbing, SAPD officers said they arrested Mott at his West Side home.

According to Bexar County court records, Mott is also awaiting trial on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a separate incident on Oct. 16, 2024.

