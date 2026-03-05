Skip to main content
Local News

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 fatal shooting at Hollywood Park restaurant

Justin Huchinson, 26, and Alaina Henderson, 27, were killed in the shooting

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Darrick Oliver (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for a 2022 fatal shooting at a Hollywood Park restaurant, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Darrick Oliver was found guilty of the killings of Justin Huchinson, 26, and Alaina Henderson, 27, in September 2022.

The district attorney’s office said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at Rose Bistro in the 16000 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Mecca Drive.

Evidence at trial showed Oliver became involved in an argument with two people and opened fire at close range.

Huchinson was struck in the face and died at the scene, the district attorney’s office said. A second man was shot in the face and hand and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Henderson, who had recently graduated from law school and was in town celebrating a new job opportunity, was struck by a bullet outside the restaurant and later died from her injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

Before officers arrived, Oliver fled to his girlfriend’s home, where investigators say he tried to dispose of evidence and change his appearance, according to the district attorney’s office.

He later fled to his grandfather’s house in Waco and was arrested by McLennan County deputies, the district attorney’s office said.

