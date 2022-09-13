Hollywood Park police ID suspect accused of opening fire in restaurant, killing 2

Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting two people at a restaurant.

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police have identified the suspect who they said opened fire inside a restaurant over the weekend, killing two people and injuring a third.

Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for capital murder.

The shooting happened around 1:11 a.m. on Sunday at the Rose Bistro in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave., not far from Mecca Drive.

In a news release, Prichard said there was an argument between Oliver and two men inside the restaurant, and it escalated to Oliver pulling out a handgun.

Oliver fired at the men several times at close range, police said.

One of the men, identified as Justin D. Hutchieson, 26, was hit in the face and died at the scene, police said.

The other man was hit in the hand and face and was taken to University Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

A female bystander was struck by a bullet outside the restaurant, police said. When officers found her, she was wounded but alive.

First responders performed CPR on her and transported her to the hospital, but she died after arriving there.

She was identified by police as Alaina Henderson, 27.

“Henderson appears to have no association with the shooter or the other victims,” Prichard said. “She was merely visiting San Antonio from out-of-town.”

Police said Oliver took off from the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at 210-335-6000.

HPD released an image of the suspect on Monday but said he may have attempted to alter his appearance by shaving or cutting his hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Although we grieve with the victims’ families, I am proud of the swift and resolute work conducted by this agency and we want to thank the Texas Rangers for their support in this case. We cannot bring back the victims of this tragic event; however, we can pursue the highest of criminal charges and bring the one responsible to justice,” Prichard said in the release.

