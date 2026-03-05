Man sentenced to 40 years in fatal 2022 road rage shooting on Southeast Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge sentenced a man to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for a fatal 2022 road rage shooting on the Southeast Side, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Donyell Moton guilty last week in the fatal shooting of Roberto Huron, 70.

Prosecutors said trial testimony and physical evidence showed that in November 2022, Moton drove behind Huron and his wife, pointed a firearm out of his vehicle window and fired several shots at Huron’s car.

Police responded to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive, where Huron was found critically injured in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries.

Moton admitted to firing at the vehicle but told police he acted in self-defense, saying Huron had brake-checked him and tried to run him off the road, according to the district attorney’s office.

Multiple eyewitnesses testified that Huron’s driving was not aggressive or dangerous prior to the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

