Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on Southeast Side, police say

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAPD responds to apparent road rage shooting on the city's Southeast Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after an apparent road rage shooting on the city’s Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to a Walmart parking lot, in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside of his vehicle had been shot while driving before pulling into the Walmart parking lot, police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle in another area and found no injuries. The suspect is being cooperative and SAPD said they believe the shooting was a road rage incident.

It’s unknown where the shooting occurred. Police said neither of the drivers knew each other and it was an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

