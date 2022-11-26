Have you seen him? BCSO searching for suspect in Thanksgiving shooting

Paris Shaw, 24, wanted in connection to a shooting in West Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving, leaving her in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass.

Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found the front door open and could hear someone having difficulty breathing.

A 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, said BCSO.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Paris Shaw as the shooter and filed a warrant for his arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Shaw’s location is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

A tip that helps lead to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $5,000. If you have more information, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.