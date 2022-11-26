Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police

A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

SAPD confirmed the suspect, Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, turned himself in at an SAPD substation around 9 a.m. Friday. He was detained without incident and is being held in the Bexar County Jail.

UPDATE: Booking photo of Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, now charged with 4 felonies.



Granado turned himself in to @SATXPolice on Friday (Nov. 25) and is in the Bexar County jail.



We thank our SAPD partners for their assistance in this case.#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/b6SeKqw8oy pic.twitter.com/gTMK3oe26y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2022

Houston police has been notified and Granado will soon be extradited to Houston, SAPD said. He’s charged with four felonies.

Authorities said the family had just finished eating Thanksgiving dinner when Granado forced his way in through a back door and fired multiple rounds inside the two-story home. He reloaded his weapon and continued firing, police said.

Granado’s ex-wife and another man were fatally struck by the gunfire, Houston PD said. Another man and a 15-year-old were also shot and taken to an area hospital. At last check, both were in critical condition.

“The families were celebrating. They just finished eating,” Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu told KPRC.

Granado fled the home before officers arrived.

There were four other people inside during the shooting, but they ran into other rooms and were not injured, according to police.

Granado and the woman who was killed have a child together, authorities said. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: