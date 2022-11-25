6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check.

Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.

There, they found the child who appeared to be malnourished and the child’s 20-year-old father. EMS was called and the child was taken to a hospital.

The father and a 21-year-old woman were taken to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning, according to a preliminary report from SAPD. The man and woman were not identified in the report and were not yet booked into jail.

At this time it is unclear what charges, if any, they will be facing.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the child and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SAPD.

Read also: