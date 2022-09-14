Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas.

Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.

He was charged with capital murder-multiple persons, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard previously identified Oliver as the suspect in the shooting, which happened early on Sunday at the Rose Bistro in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave., not far from Mecca Drive.

In a news release, Prichard said there was an argument between Oliver and two men inside the restaurant. It escalated to Oliver pulling out a handgun and shooting the men several times at a close range, police said.

One of the men, identified as Justin D. Hutchieson, 26, was hit in the face and died at the scene, police said.

The other man was hit in the hand and face and was taken to University Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

A female bystander was struck by a bullet outside the restaurant, police said. When officers found her, she was wounded but alive.

First responders performed CPR on her and transported her to the hospital, but she died after arriving there.

She was identified by police as Alaina Henderson, 27. An arrest warrant affidavit states she had just graduated from law school and was celebrating with friends.

She had no association with the suspect or victims and lived out of town.

The affidavit states that Oliver, his girlfriend and a friend left the location and went to the girlfriend’s house.

Oliver told his girlfriend that he needed to use her car to get “rid of the evidence,” according to witnesses. Oliver left and returned without a shirt.

He then told his girlfriend and the friend that “he had messed up and that he didn’t want them to get involved,” the affidavit states. He also mentioned that he planned on cutting his hair to change his appearance.

Police searched the girlfriend’s car and found a black gun holster in the front seat. A locked glove compartment contained a 50-round drum magazine that had unfired 9 mm cartridges, police said.

The affidavit states that officers “recognized these cartridges as the same style cartridges from the crime scene.”

“The Texas Rangers arraigned for a flight and our suspect was handed over to Hollywood Park Detective Sergeant Bass who brought him back to San Antonio for booking,” HPPD said in a news release. “The families of the victims were notified of the apprehension by Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard, although still very much grieving, were very pleased to hear the news of the arrest.”

