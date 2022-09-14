Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say

San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog.

At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.

Authorities had received multiple calls from a neighbor stating a man was acting erratic, throwing bottles around, “yelling, and screaming.”

SAPD says the 28-year-old man shot at his his and dog multiple times. However, the dog was not injured.

The man has since barricaded himself in his home and is armed.

Although police say this is a dangerous situation, they have secured the scene, and it has been contained.

This is not the first time officers have responded to the location. Police have obtained a warrant for the man for his deadly conduct of a firearm as well as aggravated assault.

SAPD hopes to get the incident to end peacefully with no shots fired.

There is currently no timetable for when the man will surrender.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.