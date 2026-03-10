Skip to main content
Local News

BCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide with possible district attorney’s office connection

2 people died on Sunday in east Bexar County

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide, and the case has a possible connection to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

BCSO confirmed the shooting happened on Sunday in east Bexar County, but the office has been tight-lipped about the case.

Here’s what we know right now:

  • Deputies first responded to a home on Sunset Bend around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday
  • BCSO found a woman and a man dead inside, and both were shot in the head
  • Investigators determined they were dating
  • Deputies found a 9mm handgun next to their bodies

On Monday, BCSO would not confirm the name of the female victim of this case. But the DA’s Office released a statement to KSAT saying an employee named Jennifer Rodriguez died tragically.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT that a woman by the same name was killed Sunday evening after being shot in the head.

BCSO did say the name of the man in this case, and the suspected shooter, was Marcus James. The medical examiner’s office ruled James’ death a suicide.

Both James’ and Rodriguez’s time of death was 7:56 p.m. on Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

KSAT is continuing to communicate with BCSO to get answers on what happened in the case.

