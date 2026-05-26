ELECTION RESULTS: Key Bexar County-area and Texas races in May 26 primary runoff election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday , covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

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Texas voters will settle unfinished business from the March Primary on May 26, when they decide either who will be on the ballot for the November general election or who will take office next year.

The contests where no candidate received 50% plus one of the vote will be on the Tuesday, May 26 runoff election ballot.

The marquee matchup on that ballot is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Cornyn received 42% of the vote to Paxton’s 41%. The two were the top vote-getters in a field of nine candidates seeking the seat on the November ballot.

Ken Paxton and John Cornyn are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cornyn and Paxton were both hoping to get the endorsement of President Donald Trump, but that didn’t happen before the March vote.

On May 19, one week before Election Day, Trump officially endorsed Paxton.

The winner between Cornyn and Paxton will face Democratic nominee James Talarico, an Austin-area state representative and former San Antonio teacher who won his primary bid against U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Another seat both parties have their eyes on in the newly-drawn Congressional District 35. Republicans and Democrats both want this seat formerly held by Greg Casar, who was drawn out of the district in last year’s redistricting. Casar will seek re-election in District 37.

Both the red and blue parties have runoff contests for voters to settle. On the Republican side, Carlos De La Cruz and John Lujan are the two candidates who came out with the most votes from a field of 11 candidates. Lujan, who had 33% of the vote, is giving up his seat in the Texas House to run for the job in Washington. De La Cruz, an Air Force Veteran and brother to U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (District 15), received 27% of the vote. Trump endorsed De La Cruz early in the campaign.

John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary race for Texas' 35th Congressional District. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On the Democratic side, the race was close between Maureen Galindo with 29% of the vote and Johnny Garcia (27%). The pair outlasted two other candidates to qualify for the runoff. Garcia is a now-former spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Galindo is a housing advocate who also works as a marriage and family therapist.

Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia are headed to a runoff in the Democratic primary race for Texas' 35th Congressional District. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In Bexar County, the race for the Democratic spot on the ballot for District Attorney is down from eight to two: Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis. Chapa, a former appellate judge, received 27% of the vote. Davis, the chief of the juvenile section of the Bexar County DA’s Office, earned 18%.

Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis appear to be heading to a runoff election for the Democratic primary Bexar County District Attorney. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The winner of this runoff will face Republican Ashley Foster in November, along with any independent candidate who makes it onto the ballot. The winner of that contest will take over from outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who is not seeking re-election after two tumultuous terms in office. Gonzales has endorsed Jane Davis as his successor.

Voters, depending on their party and address, will also be deciding the lieutenant governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, county clerk and district clerk races.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

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Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.