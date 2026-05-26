ELECTION RESULTS: South-Central Texas, Hill Country races in primary runoff election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday , covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

Voters in Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, and Zavala counties will resolve unfinished business in the primary runoff election on Tuesday, May 26.

Live updates will track results in key local races where no candidate earned the required majority—50% plus one vote—in the March primary to advance to November.

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.