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Vote 2026

ELECTION RESULTS: South-Central Texas, Hill Country races in primary runoff election

Live updates for Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde and Zavala County races

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Area races

ATASCOSA CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Roger Pawelek (R)
00%
Clint Powell (R)
00%

BANDERA CO. JUDGE (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Susan Junker (R)
00%
Dennis Fitzgerald (R)
00%

COMAL CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tom Clark
Tom Clark*(R)
00%
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson(R)
00%
*Incumbent

COMAL CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis(R)
00%
Barbara Harrell
Barbara Harrell(R)
00%

DIMMIT CO. JUDGE (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Martha Alicia Gomez Ponce *(D)
00%
Frank "Frankie" Ponce (D)
00%
*Incumbent

DIMMIT CO. CLERK (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ida Miranda De Leon (D)
00%
David Briseno (D)
00%

FRIO CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Martinez *(D)
00%
Jose "Yapi" Gutierrez
00%
*Incumbent

GUADALUPE CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephen Germann
Stephen Germann*(R)
00%
Joel Hicks
Joel Hicks(R)
00%
*Incumbent

KENDALL CO. JUDGE (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Shane Stolarczyk
Shane Stolarczyk*(R)
00%
Ricky Gleason
Ricky Gleason(R)
00%
*Incumbent

KENDALL CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Andra Wisian
Andra Wisian*(R)
00%
J.C. Taylor
J.C. Taylor(R)
00%
*Incumbent

JUDGE, KERR CO. COURT AT LAW (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Hunter Moose
Robert Hunter Moose(R)
00%
Brett L. Ferguson
Brett L. Ferguson(R)
00%

KERR CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Clay Lambert
Clay Lambert(R)
00%
Brenda Hughes
Brenda Hughes(R)
00%

MAVERICK CO. JUDGE (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ramsey English Cantu *(D)
00%
Gerardo "Jerry" Morales (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MAVERICK CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Anilu Morales-Gonzalez (D)
00%
Alejandro Esquivel (D)
00%

MEDINA CO. CLERK (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cindy Modgling Everett (R)
00%
Kimberly Bermea (R)
00%

MEDINA CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Teresa Koch (R)
00%
Michael Sanchez (R)
00%

UVALDE CO. JUDGE (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

John Yeackle (R)
00%
Victoria Duhring (R)
00%

UVALDE CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sherman J. Mumme (R)
00%
Efrain Nevarez (R)
00%

UVALDE CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Simon E. Ortiz (D)
00%
Diana Olvedo-Karau (D)
00%

UVALDE CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Wayne Everett (R)
00%
Gay Smallwood Faglie (R)
00%

UVALDE CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

J.J. Suarez (R)
00%
Julio Valdez (R)
00%

UVALDE CO. JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Contreras (D)
00%
Ramona "Mona" Esquivel Southward (D)
00%

ZAVALA CO. JUDGE (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesse Gonzales *(D)
00%
Alberto Gonzales (D)
00%
*Incumbent

ZAVALA CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Raul G. Gomez *(D)
00%
Matthew Matt Martinez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

ZAVALA CO. COMMISSIONER, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Florencio Flo Melendrez *(D)
00%
Ernesto Bird Najera (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Voters in Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, and Zavala counties will resolve unfinished business in the primary runoff election on Tuesday, May 26.

Live updates will track results in key local races where no candidate earned the required majority—50% plus one vote—in the March primary to advance to November.

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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