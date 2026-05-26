ELECTION RESULTS: Texas statewide races for Democrat and Republican primary runoff election on May 26, 2026

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday , covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

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Texas voters head back to the polls on Tuesday, May 26, to finish decisions left unresolved in the March primary, determining which candidates will advance to the November general election and, in some contests, who will take office next year.

Some statewide races are on the ballot in the Democratic and Republican runoffs, including attorney general for both parties.

Voters in the Democratic runoff will also decide their party’s nominee for land commissioner, while Republican runoff voters will select their nominee for railroad commissioner.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

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Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.