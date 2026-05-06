KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga joins Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 2 against Timberwolves

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

KSAT will livestream the excitement at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

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The event will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs and Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Frost Bank Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The Spurs will try to bounce back after Minnesota opened the series with a 104-102 win on Monday.

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