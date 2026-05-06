KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga joins Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 2 against Timberwolves KSAT will livestream in this article at 8 p.m. Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
KSAT will livestream the excitement at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
The Spurs and Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Frost Bank Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
The Spurs will
try to bounce back after Minnesota opened the series with a 104-102 win on Monday. More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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