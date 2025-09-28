2 arrested after stolen vehicle runs red light, crashes into car SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a car on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at De Zavala and Vance Jackson roads.

A passenger in a gray 2021 Toyota was traveling south on Vance Jackson Road when a stolen yellow Dodge Ram traveling east on De Zavala Road ran a red light and struck the Toyota, police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver and two passengers from the Dodge fled on foot.

Officers arrived, searched the area and arrested the two men, ages 19 and 21, after they attempted to evade officers on foot, police said.

SAPD said that a third person, believed to be the driver of the stolen vehicle, was not located.

The passenger of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men arrested face charges of evading arrest and possession of a criminal instrument, according to the report.

When found, the driver of the stolen vehicle will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

