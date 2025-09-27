Spike in construction material costs leads to rise in thefts, businesses say

SAN ANTONIO – Thieves are now targeting construction sites in a recent trend in crime.

San Antonio businesses said they were not shocked to learn roof shingles were stolen from a South Side construction site.

“It’s not anything surprising,” said Brandy Dolan, the operations manager for Dolan Roofing.

Police arrested Miguel de Los Santos Collado, 38, for the robbery.

A department spokesperson said he and another man, 57, were seen stealing shingles from construction properties. That second man has not been arrested, but SAPD said he could face charges later.

Dolan said the company has dealt with theft before, and believes the recent spike in the resale value of unused construction materials makes the crime lucrative.

“It’s material pricing,” Dolan said. “The cost of asphalt shingles and the building materials that we’re working with have pretty much doubled since COVID.”

Dolan said she tells her team and homeowners to plan ahead and make sure materials aren’t sitting out for thieves to see.

“Just keep an eye out,” she said. “It’s just really important to make sure where you’re delivering that you’re not making yourself an easy target.”

