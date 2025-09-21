Man arrested after stealing roof shingles at Von Ormy construction site, SAPD says

VON ORMY, Texas – A man was arrested and another is “under investigation” after stealing roof shingles at a construction site in Von Ormy, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery was reported just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Sliding Way, where police said they spotted a vehicle fleeing from the location.

The vehicle stopped, and police said they detained two men. SAPD said the men were seen allegedly stealing roof shingles from construction properties.

SAPD said a 25-year-old man confronted the men, and one of them, later identified as Miguel De Los Santos Collado, 38, threatened him with a firearm. The men fled and were later taken into custody.

Police said they found a toy gun discarded by one of the men as they fled the scene.

De Los Santos was arrested for robbery. Police said he second man is currently “under investigation” and could face charges.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

