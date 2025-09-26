WATCH LIVE: Bexar County deputies announce arrest in 2024 capital murder of 4-year-old girl

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made in connection with a 2024 capital murder of a young girl in northeast Bexar County.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on May 8, 2024, in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

During a 2024 news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men pulled up in a gray vehicle, got out, and opened fire with rifles on the home.

Nearly 30 rounds were fired from each man before they fled the scene.

Maryann Marble, a 4-year-old girl, died after she was shot in the head. Four other family members were critically wounded by gunfire, the sheriff said at the time.

Isaiah Perales, 20, was previously arrested and charged with capital murder in October 2024.

Last year, the sheriff said Bryan Salazar, 22, and Ashton Garcia were also identified as two persons of interest in connection with the May 8, 2024, shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: