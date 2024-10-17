3 men charged with murder in connection with shooting outside basketball gym, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Three men are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a basketball gym on the South Side of San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit.

Diontay Roberson, 24, Justin Eaton, 25, and Glen McGarity, 41, are accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Xavier Perez.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on April 26, 2024, in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard near South Presa Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Perez’s brother told authorities that Eaton contacted a family member of his and threatened to kill him several weeks before the shooting.

Perez’s brother also said he believed the case was one of mistaken identity since he had an ongoing feud with the suspects over drugs, the affidavit stated.

Perez and his brother played basketball at the gym where the shooting happened every Thursday night at the same time for years, which the gym’s owner confirmed to authorities, the affidavit stated.

Surveillance footage from the shooting showed a silver SUV arrive outside of the gym. The front and rear passenger of the vehicle began shooting toward Perez, who fell to the ground, authorities said.

Then, the rear passenger of the vehicle exited and shot Perez multiple times at close range, according to the affidavit. At the same time, authorities said the other passenger continued to shoot toward Perez.

After the shooting, authorities said all three suspects fled from the scene in the SUV.

Approximately eight hours after Perez’s death, the affidavit said a San Antonio police detective informed the officer investigating the case of a stolen silver Mitsubishi Outlander with a GPS tracker.

Authorities said the Mitsubishi Outlander matched the vehicle on the surveillance footage at the time of the April 26 deadly shooting. The detective said the GPS tracker showed that the suspects were at the scene of the shooting before and after Perez’s death.

The detective provided the officer with the suspects’ names and added that they had been following them since February in connection with several robberies throughout the San Antonio area.

Shortly after the shooting of Perez, gunfire was reported a few blocks away from Eaton’s girlfriend’s house, which was where the suspects decided to take the stolen Mitsubishi Outlander, according to the affidavit. A ballistic report found a match with the shell casings at the shooting where Perez was killed, authorities said.

On May 7, 2024, Roberson and McGarity were arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery case, according to authorities. The affidavit stated that they used the Mitsubishi Outlander during the robbery and attempted to set it on fire before being arrested.

According to the affidavit, Roberson and McGarity’s phones were confiscated when they were arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery case. An investigation of the phones’ data showed that the suspects went to the scene of the deadly shooting of Perez 20 minutes before the crime.

Authorities said they believe the suspects worked together to shoot and kill Perez. As a result, Perez died from his injuries.

