Firearm found submerged in Calaveras Lake possibly connected to Windsor Hollow shooting, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found possible evidence in connection with a shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured four other family members, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said in a news conference that a scuba diving team from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has been helping BCSO search for evidence in Calaveras Lake, located in southeast Bexar County.

A loaded semi-automatic assault rifle was recovered in the lake on Monday, Salazar said. The weapon was submerged in mud.

A loaded Draco AK-47-style gun was recovered in the lake on Monday with the help from HCSO, Salazar said. The gun was submerged in mud, he said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

At least one person, hours after the Windsor Hollow shooting, went to the lake to dispose of the weapon, BCSO said.

Last week, deputies conducted a test to see how far a similar firearm in weight and size could be thrown from the road using a training weapon replica.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from HCSO in September to search Calaveras Lake, but nothing was found at that time, Salazar said.

If the evidence found at Calaveras Lake is connected with the Windsor Hollow shooting, Salazar recommends the shooters come forward.

A person of interest in the Windsor Hollow shooting is an amateur rapper, Salazar said. In one of the songs, the rapper had written a song that refers to someone throwing weapons into a body of water, BCSO said.

“So it’s interesting if this person does end up being involved ... it sure would be interesting that he was cocky enough to write a song about it, and here we are finding weapons in a body of water,” Salazar said.

The firearm will be tested to see if it matches the shell casings left behind at the scene of the Windsor Hollow shooting, Salazar said.

Salazar said that roads near Calaveras Lake will remain closed for the next few days as BCSO and HCSO continue investigating.

More related coverage on KSAT: