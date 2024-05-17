‘We just want them caught’: Neighbors anxious for arrest of gunmen in killing of 4-year-old girl

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial of stuffed animals, toys, and balloons outside the northeast Bexar County home where a four-year-old girl was killed last week has steadily continued to grow.

So too, it seems, has the level of anxiousness among neighbors who are waiting to hear the shooters have been arrested.

“It’s just very scary in our neighborhood right now. We just want them caught,” said one woman, who did not want to reveal her name due to fear.

She said the neighborhood surrounding the home, located on Windsor Hollow near Walzem Road, has grown unusually quiet.

A memorial, consisting of toys, stuffed animals, and balloons continues to grow outside the home where the shooting happened. (KSAT 12 News)

“(My grandchildren) are not allowed outside at all,” the woman said. “Even my neighbors, they don’t let their kids outside right now.”

On the evening of May 8, two men armed with semi-automatic pistols, walked up to the home and fired multiple rounds into it.

Two adults and three children were struck by the gunfire.

A four-year-old girl named Mary Ann, who relatives asked to be identified only by her first name, was killed.

In the days following the shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released video and still photos from surveillance cameras, hoping the images might stir up some tips to help them find the shooters.

Two gunman shot 30 rounds into a townhome in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)

“We’re working around the clock, still, and leads are still continuing to come in,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Salazar said so far, though, none of the leads has panned out.

He encouraged people who might have information to keep calling in.

“How the vibe is out here? It’s gotten quiet,” said one man, who also wanted to hide his identity. “People don’t want to come outside.”

He said the capture of the shooters can’t come soon enough.

While detectives may be depending on the public for help in tracking down the shooters, the neighbor says he is counting on karma.

“They’re going to get what’s coming to them, whether it be the cops, whether it be the streets,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

