‘You have no idea the pain’: Woman inside home on Windsor Hollow during shooting shares her family’s story

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – April Luna said she can’t hold back tears when talking about Wednesday night.

“I just don’t understand. Like, who does that?” Luna said. “I just want my granddaughter. I want her back.”

Luna said she was inside the townhome on Windsor Hollow Wednesday night when two suspects fired. She said her 4-year-old granddaughter, Maryann, was shot and killed, and four other of her family members in the home were injured by the gunfire.

“It was just so loud, and it just didn’t stop,” Luna said. “I walked downstairs, and all I saw was my granddaughter. They shot her in the face.”

Luna’s daughter, the woman who was shot, gave permission to KSAT to release the first names of the children. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 4-year-old girl who died.

Luna provided KSAT with details about the extent of their injuries and the spelling of their names.

4-year-old girl, Maryann: Died from a gunshot wound to the head.

7-year-old boy, Michael: Shot in the arm and abdomen. His spleen was removed.

8-year-old boy, Keanu: Shot in the knee.

Woman, 25: Stable; shot in the stomach and hip.

Man, 27: Stable; shot in both arms

Luna told KSAT that the family has a fourth child, a three-year-old boy, who was in the home at the time but was not injured. Neighbors took care of the child while first responders cared for those who were shot.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two suspects shown in neighborhood surveillance video that shot into the home.

“If you know something, say something,” Jammet Zamora, the family’s aunt, said. “Anybody in the community that can help us, we’re asking for help.”

KSAT has compiled a story that breaks down what we know about the shooting, the suspects and the investigation right now.