BCSO arrests multiple suspects in car theft ring throughout the county

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple people and is still searching for one suspect in connection with a car theft ring operating throughout the area.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Organized Crime Division and the Criminal Investigations Division worked together to execute arrest warrants in the early morning hours of Thursday at several locations across the county.

Brian Salazar was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and deadly conduct, Salazar said. Jocelyn Guzman was arrested on fraud charges. Both suspects were arrested in the 11000 block of Victory Cavern in far northwest Bexar County.

Isaiah Perales was arrested on charges of auto theft in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run in southeast Bexar County.

“They live all over the place,” Salazar said.

Deputies are still searching for Ashton Garcia, 18, who BCSO did not find in the 100 block of Alexander Hamilton Drive.

Salazar said it was a “highly successful operation at breaking up an auto theft ring” that targeted Dodge Chargers and Challengers, among other vehicles. He said the suspects were using technology to duplicate key fobs, hoping the device saves information on fobs that have been cloned.

“These folks are pretty sophisticated,” the sheriff said.

BCSO found drugs and weapons at at least one location during the arrests.

Salazar said deputies found evidence at all three locations that ties all the suspects together.

Anyone with information about Ashton Garcia is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.