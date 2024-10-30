TIMELINE: Windsor Hollow shooting that killed young girl; man facing capital murder, rifle found in lake

SAN ANTONIO – More than five months after two gunmen fired dozens of rounds of ammunition into a home in northeast Bexar County, claiming the life of a 4-year-old girl and leaving four other family members injured, an arrest was made in the case.

Isaiah Perales, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced at a press conference on Oct 23. Salazar said more arrests are expected.

Through its investigation, BCSO was presented with several twists and turns.

From finding out that Perales, who was arrested during an auto theft ring bust, had connections to the deadly shooting, to finding a “Draco-style” rifle inside Calaveras Lake, it took extensive time for BCSO to solve parts of their investigation that remains ongoing.

But before we look further, let’s look at the timeline of the case:

Wednesday, May 8:

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive around 7:40 p.m. According to Salazar, two men pulled up in a gray vehicle, got out, and opened fire with rifles on the home. Nearly 30 rounds were fired from each man before they fled the scene.

Maryann Marble, a 4-year-old girl, died after she was shot in the head. Four other family members were critically wounded by gunfire. One of the victims was texting someone before the shooting, who they believed may be a possible suspect, Salazar said.

Dozens of rounds of gunfire hit the windows and a door on the front of the home. (KSAT 12 News)

Thursday, May 9:

BCSO sends surveillance video to KSAT12 News from a neighbor’s house showing two males dressed in hoodies and ski masks with Draco-style rifles in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the suspects and making any arrests.

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office.)

In the video, you see two males run out of a gray Infiniti Q50 that was parked around the corner of the Windsor Hollow Drive home, run toward the front of the home, and fire a multitude of bullets from their rifles before fleeing the scene.

“For a lack of a better term, they Swiss-cheesed the front of that house,” Salazar said in the aftermath of the video. He adds that whenever the two suspects were targeting a house whenever they are found, they will be charged with capital murder. “They absolutely intended to take lives,” Salazar said.

A KSAT crew returned to the scene to talk with neighbors. One neighbor, Donnie Soto, said the shooter is childish and immature. “You aren’t a man. You’re a coward,” Soto said. She was one of several neighbors who expressed a mix of emotions. Another neighbor said it hurt her heart that a child died.

Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11:

KSAT12 spoke with the grandmother, who provided the names of the children and adults who were injured during the shooting and the name of the 4-year-old girl who died from her injuries. She also provided the extent of their injuries: Maryann, 4-year-old girl: Died from a gunshot wound to the head. Michael, 7-year-old boy: Shot in the arm and abdomen. His spleen was removed. Keanu, 8-year-old boy: Shot in the knee. Woman, 25: Shot in the stomach and hip. Man, 27: Shot in both arms

Another family member told KSAT12 that the family had a fourth child, a 3-year-old boy, who was also inside during the incident but was not injured.

Crime Stoppers and the San Antonio Police Department requested the public’s assistance with any information to identify and locate the suspects responsible for the shooting and offered a reward up to $5,000.

Saturday, June 8:

To increase their efforts in finding the two men who were responsible for the shooting, BCSO announced the launch of a task force.

According to BCSO Deputy Johnny Garcia, the task force is comprised of multiple units within the sheriff’s office that are focusing on investigating and apprehending those responsible for the deadly shooting.

The task force involves the agency’s covert and intel units, cybersecurity experts, and the fugitive apprehension unit.

Two gunman shot 30 rounds into a townhome in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)

Monday, Aug. 12:

Three months have passed and no one has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. In hopes of obtaining information, the Crime Stoppers reward is raised from $5,000 to $10,000.

Saturday, Oct. 12:

A huge break in the investigation occurred after three individuals were arrested in a Bexar County auto theft ring . BCSO officials believe two suspects involved in the incident are tied to the Windsor Hollow Shooting.

According to a 26-page affidavit for Perales, he was charged with auto theft charges stemming from the auto theft ring. Authorities believe he and Bryan Salazar, 22, are connected to the May 8 shooting. Bryan Salazar was charged with tampering with evidence, marijuana possession and deadly conduct.

BCSO said their investigators had reason to believe that the shooting may have been in retaliation for the death of Bryan Salazar’s stepbrother, Xavier Perez, who was killed two full weeks prior.

Documents show that Perez was shot and killed on April 26 while leaving Brook’s Inner City Sports in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Four days later on Oct. 16, three men were charged in Perez’s death. At this time, it’s unknown if the arrests are connected to the Windsor Hollow shooting.

Although authorities have reason to believe that Perales and Salazar are connected to the shooting, BCSO said no one has been officially charged. Salazar tells KSAT in a statement: “Since little Maryanne’s death, we have been laser-focused on attaining justice for her and those who love and miss her. My hope is that this round of warrants and arrests brings us much closer to that.”

Monday, Oct. 21:

BCSO found another piece of evidence that gets investigators closer to finding the suspects in connection with the deadly shooting on Windsor Hollow.

In a news press conference at Calaveras Lake , Javier Salazar said with assistance from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s scuba diving team, a loaded, semi-automatic assault rifle submerged in mud at the bottom of the lake was located.

A loaded Draco AK-47-style gun was recovered in the lake on Monday with the help from HCSO, Salazar said. The gun was submerged in mud, he said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BCSO said hours after the May 8 shooting, there was at least one person who went to the lake to dispose of the weapon that they believe was involved in the death of 4-year-old Maryann.

Authorities added that their person of interest was an amateur rapper, and in one of his songs, he allegedly wrote a song that referred to someone throwing weapons into a body of water.

“So, it’s interesting if this person does end up being involved ... it sure would be interesting that he was cocky enough to write a song about it, and here we are finding weapons in a body of water,” Javier Salazar said.

The firearm was tested to determine if shell casings from the firearm matched the ones found at the original shooting.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

BCSO held a press conference to announce they have officially arrested and charged Perales in connection to the Windsor Hollow Drive shooting. Salazar said Perales was taken into custody in the 10600 block of Green Arbor Street.

From the day of the shooting to Perales’ arrest, Javier Salazar said digital evidence and a Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify Perales as one of the suspects. Javier Salazar added that the suspect’s cellphone was close to the original scene and following the shooting, investigators noticed it was in different parts of Bexar County — including Calaveras Lake.

Isaiah Perales, 20. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Other information that BCSO revealed was that investigators successfully matched the shell casings they found at the original shooting to the shell casings they found inside the Draco-style rifle that was found at the bottom of Calaveras Lake.

Salazar said BCSO identified two persons of interest in the case: Ashton Garcia and Bryan Salazar, who they believe could have a connection to the deadly shooting. Bryan Salazar, who was previously charged with tampering with evidence and deadly conduct, could be connected because they found out he deleted evidence from his cellphone that may connect him, Salazar said.

Garcia, who was previously arrested in the auto theft ring along with Bryab Salazar, had evidence found at his home that could connect him, too, Salazar said.

